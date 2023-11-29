NWA Powerrr Results 11.28.23: World TV Title Match & More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr had Mims defend the World TV Championship and more. You can see the video of the show below, plus results courtesy of Fightful:

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Mims def. Carson Drake

* Silas Mason introduces Devan Dixon and says he’ll be get a shot at the National Heavyweight Championship.

* Thom Latimer & Kamille def. Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova

* The latest “Who Wants To Be A Spectacular?” segment saw Slade return. he said that he wants to The Spectaculars into winners. Billy Corgan says they have one shot to win or they’re out.

* Tiffany Nieves def. Ruthie Jay

* Kenzie Paige cut a promo on Samantha Starr.

* Tim Storm & Jax Dane def. Trevor Murdoch & Burchill via disqualification after Murdoch shoved the referee.