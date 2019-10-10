wrestling / News

Various News: NWA Powerrr Returning to Atlanta for Tapings in December, State Farm Center Wishes Tony Khan a Happy Birthday, Jon Moxley and Lita Set for Comic Con Revolution

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr

– The NWA has announced that NWA Powerrr will return to Atlanta, Georgia later in December. The next set of Atlanta TV tapings will run from December 14-16. Tickets for the NWA Powerrr tapings will go on sale on Friday, October 18. The tapings will be held at the Georgia Public Broadcasting Studios.

As noted, AEW President and owner Tony Khan celebrates his birthday today, turning 37 years old. Later on, the State Farm Center wished Khan a happy birthday. The tweet also shared a photo of a cake that Khan received when he visited the arena last week with Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and MJF. You can check out that photo below.

AEW Dynamite will be held at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on December 4.

– AEW star Jon Moxley and WWE Hall of Famer Lita have been announced for Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, California. The convention will be held at the Ontario Convention Center on May 16 and 17 next year. Moxley and Lita will be guests throughout the weekend. Tickets and more details are available at ShowClix.com.

