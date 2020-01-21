wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Season Finale Will be 90 Minutes, Updated Lineup
– A new edition of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will be a special, longer 90-minute episode. It will be the final show before Friday’s Hard Times event and also marks Powerrr’s season finale. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr show:
* Special Interview with Robert Gibson about Ricky Morton’s chances
* Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa
* Interview with Royce Isaacs with May Valentine
* Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch in a TV Ttile Qualifying Match
* Melina’s special challenge to NWA Women’s World Champion (Allysin Kay vs. ???)
* Interview with Elijah Burke and Eddie Kingston
* Aron Stevens Karate Demonstration NWA TV Title
* Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet Interview with Eli Drake & James Storm
* Special Hard Times Update with Joe Galli
* Ricky Morton vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Championship
Tune in tomorrow at 6:05 EST for a "SUPER SIZED" 90 minute edition of #NWAPowerrr. Who will you be watching with? pic.twitter.com/xhsJumqtlw
— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 21, 2020
A jam-packed, feature length, SEASON FINALE episode of #NWAPowerrr drops tonight at 6:05 ET https://t.co/ObqNO648zi click SUBSCRIBE, we appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/w9DuHolIhh
— What's causin' Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 21, 2020
