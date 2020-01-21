Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Season Finale Will be 90 Minutes, Updated Lineup

– A new edition of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will be a special, longer 90-minute episode. It will be the final show before Friday’s Hard Times event and also marks Powerrr’s season finale. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr show:

* Special Interview with Robert Gibson about Ricky Morton’s chances

* Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa

* Interview with Royce Isaacs with May Valentine

* Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch in a TV Ttile Qualifying Match

* Melina’s special challenge to NWA Women’s World Champion (Allysin Kay vs. ???)

* Interview with Elijah Burke and Eddie Kingston

* Aron Stevens Karate Demonstration NWA TV Title

* Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet Interview with Eli Drake & James Storm

* Special Hard Times Update with Joe Galli

* Ricky Morton vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Championship

Tune in tomorrow at 6:05 EST for a "SUPER SIZED" 90 minute edition of #NWAPowerrr. Who will you be watching with? pic.twitter.com/xhsJumqtlw — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 21, 2020