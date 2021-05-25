wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Season Finale Lineup: Contender Battle Royal, Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
– Tonight marks the season finale of NWA Powerrr. There will be a 14-man battle royal to earn a title shot against Nick Aldis for the When Our Shadows Fall event on June 6. Also, Kamille battles Thunder Rosa with a hot at the NWA World Women’s title hanging in the balance, and the NWA tag titles are also on the line.
NWA Powerrr streams on FITE TV later today. Here’s the lineup:
* NWA Tag Team Championship: Aron Steves & JR Kratos (c) vs. The War Kings
* World Women’s Title No. 1 Contenders Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
* Battle Royal for New No. 1 Contender to Ten Pounds of Gold
* Nick Aldis vs. Matthew Mims
