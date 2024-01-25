NWA Powerrr Set To Return In Two Weeks, Reportedly Exclusive To CW App

NWA Powerrr is set to be exclusive to the CW App when it makes its return early next month, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that the NWA series will return in two weeks after being off for a couple of weeks, and that the plan is for it to be exclusive to The CW App at that time. The app will also have content from marquee events airing there as well.

The last aired episode of the show was on January 9th, with EC3 defending the Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Jax Dane and more. The NWA had announced that the show would return on February 6th but had not explicitly said that it would be exclusive to the CW App.