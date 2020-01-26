NWA Powerrr Taping Results From Atlanta, GA (SPOILERS)

Below are results from the NWA Powerrr taping in Atlanta, GA on Saturday night. Results courtesy of @StillRealDave (h/t Fightful).

– Sean Mooney, who was a main backstage correspondent on WWE TV from 1988 to 1993, is now on the NWA broadcast team.

* Lindsey Snow def. Rocky Radley in a match taped for The Circle Squared.

* Royce Issacs (w. May Valentine) def. Andre Gunn. Sal Rinauro with a broken arm joined Joe Galli and Stu Bennett on commentary. Sal has words with Isaacs during the match.

– Kyle Davis interviews Thunder Rosa, who is joined by Melina and Marti Belle. Melina talks first next week. Rematch with Allisyn Kay for the title set for the next episode.

– Calls out Zicky Dice. Dice complains about fighting [Dan Maff] who doesn’t work there, makes outlandish claims. This leads to a match between the two.

* Ricky Starks def. Zicky Dice

– Interview with new Tag Team Champions James Storm & Eli Drake. Interrupted by Question Mark & Aron Stevens. Trevor Murdoch interrupts the interview, Stevens vs. Murdoch for National Title set for next episode.

* Eli Drake, James Storm, Trevor Murdoch def. Aron Stevens, The Question Mark, and Orange Santa.

– Joe Galli interviews Tim Storm. Asks for a match with Thomas Latimer. Says he won’t retire. Latimer and Camille out. Fake (male) momma storm comes out. Storm leaves disgusted.

* Matt Cros def. Caleb Konely

– Interview with Dawson’s and Pope. Pope puts down Homicide. Kingston and Homicide interrupt. Kingston mentioned how Homicide saved his life. Said he had only a few friends in the business and then brought in and introduced The Bouncers. Pope tells Dawson’s to get in there. Quick brawl. Dawson’s powder. Pope refused to get in the ring.

* NWA National Title: Shooter Stevens fought Trevor Murdoch to time limit draw and retains the title.

* NWA Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa def. Allysin Kay

* Eli Drake & James Storm def. Jocephus & Matthew Mims

– Joe Galli interview with Thomas Lattimer and Camille. They talk about the match with Storm and the main event of Rock N’ Roll Express vs Issacs & Aldis. Says Wildcards will get belts back.

* Thomas Lattimer (with Camille) def. Tim Storm

* Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser (with Eddie Kingston) def. Dave & Zane Dawson (with Pope)

– Dave Marquez interviews Trevor Murdoch who wants a rematch with Stevens. Says he was trained by Harley Race and Harley would be ashamed of Stevens. Question Mark appears and challenges Murdoch.

* NWA TV Title: Ricky Starks draws with Matt Cross. Time limit of 6:05 expires. Zicky Dice comes out after and cuts a promo on Starks.

– Kyle Davis interview with Marti Belle. Marti trashes Allysin Kay. Kay comes out and says Belle is brainwashed by Melina.

* Melina def. Tasha Steelz.

– Interview with Marquez & Melina. Says she will fight Thunder Rosa next week.

– Billy Corgan comes out Reveals Crockett Cup 2020 will be held in an undisclosed Atlanta location.

* (Not for broadcast): Camille def. Selina Rose

* Nick Aldis & Royce Isaacs def. Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson