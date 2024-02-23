wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Tapings Set For Tampa In April
NWA is set to hold an NWA Powerrr taping in Tampa this April. The NWA announced on Friday that the tapings will take place in April 13th at WEDU PBS Studios in Tampa, as you can see below.
You can get tickets for the show here.
The announcement reads:
“The NWA returns to Tampa, FL on Saturday, April 13th for #NWAPowerrr tapings!
There’s nothing like seeing professional wrestling up close, in studio! Get your tickets now as these shows always sell out!
We can’t wait to see you, Tampa! “
