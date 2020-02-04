NWA Announces New Powerrr Theme By Pantera

– NWA has announced that they will begin using “I’m Broken” by Pantera for their NWA Powerrr intro theme.

NEW NWA POWERRR THEME FOR SEASON THREE

With NWA Powerrr airing tonight at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/NWA, the National Wrestling Alliance would like to thank the band Dokken for “Into the Fire”. It was the official theme of NWA Powerrr for Seasons 1 and 2 as well as the theme for the PPV event of the same name.

As we head into the Crockett Cup, The NWA is pleased to announce the official theme song for Season 3 of NWA Powerrr….

“I’M BROKEN” BY PANTERA