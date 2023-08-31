– NWA is undergoing some production changes. PWInsider reports that NWA will feature a new look on its weekly Powerrr program starting with next week’s show on Tuesday, September 5. The promotion is currently taping its latest set of shows right now in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the report, the production changes will include “major production upgrades” for the show’s entrances and more. These are said to be part of recent investments owner Billy Corgan has made into the company. The new tapings will feature newly crowned Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3, who defeated Tyrus at NWA 75: Night 2 on Sunday, August 27 to capture the title.