wrestling / News

NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Jocephus Honored, More on NWA Champions Series

July 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA PowerrrSurge

The latest episode of NWA PowerrrSurge paid tribute to the late Joseph “Jocephus” Hudson, and the results are online. Tuesday’s episode remembered Jocephus, who passed away in February due to an undiagnosed medical issue.

You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Billy Corgan discusses the impact of Jocephus (Joseph Hudson) on the NWA.

* Marshe Rockett def. Jeremiah Plunkett

* Clips from the NWA New Years Clash press conference featuring Arquette and Jocephus.

* Jordan Clearwater def. Rush Freeman and Papa Jive

* The NWA Champions Series will now begin on July 27. There will be eight champions, 20 competitors, and only one prize.

* Hair Vs. Hair: David Arquette & Tim Storm def. The Kingdom Of Jocephus (Jocephus & The Spiritual Adviser). This match originally aired at NWA Pop Up – New Years Clash on January 5, 2019.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA PowerrrSurge, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading