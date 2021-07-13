NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Jocephus Honored, More on NWA Champions Series

The latest episode of NWA PowerrrSurge paid tribute to the late Joseph “Jocephus” Hudson, and the results are online. Tuesday’s episode remembered Jocephus, who passed away in February due to an undiagnosed medical issue.

You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Billy Corgan discusses the impact of Jocephus (Joseph Hudson) on the NWA.

“When I bought the NWA, the first person I literally called was Joseph!” NWA President, @Billy, shares a heartfelt memory to open a special PowerrrSurge featuring Jocephus! Watch NOW on @FiteTV

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/0HnMgQEm7e — NWA (@nwa) July 13, 2021

* Marshe Rockett def. Jeremiah Plunkett

* Clips from the NWA New Years Clash press conference featuring Arquette and Jocephus.

“Nobody wants you in this business!” Jocephus had choice words for @DavidArquette in the press conference prior to their infamous hair vs hair match! Watch NOW on @FiteTV

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/FJ6FRdyxcJ — NWA (@nwa) July 13, 2021

* Jordan Clearwater def. Rush Freeman and Papa Jive

The future is now!!! Some of the NWA’s most promising prospects collide as @ClearLikeWater1, @TheFreakFreeman, and Papa Jive compete in three-way action! Who is the NWA’s real rising star? Watch NOW on @FiteTV

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Xzrfikia7x — NWA (@nwa) July 13, 2021

* The NWA Champions Series will now begin on July 27. There will be eight champions, 20 competitors, and only one prize.

8 CHAMPIONS!

20 COMBATANTS!

ONLY ONE PRIZE! Don’t miss the debut of The Champions Series on July 27, only on #NWAPowerrr! Watch #NWAPowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/LBSrWyDygR — NWA (@nwa) July 13, 2021

* Hair Vs. Hair: David Arquette & Tim Storm def. The Kingdom Of Jocephus (Jocephus & The Spiritual Adviser). This match originally aired at NWA Pop Up – New Years Clash on January 5, 2019.