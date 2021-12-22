wrestling / News
NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Joe Galli Hosts A Christmas Party, More
NWA aired a special holiday edition of NWA PowerrrSurge last night on FITE TV, taped from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Captain Yuma def. Fable Jake
* NWA TV Title Number One Contender’s Match: Jaden Roller def. Rush Freeman
* Jay Bradley def. Diante
* A drunk Joe Galli opens his gift, an NWA shirt.
We now know @RealTimStorm's and @VelVelHoller's favorite Christmas movies!
What is yours?
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/BQZLoqAt1F
— NWA (@nwa) December 21, 2021
Two of the NWA's fastest rising stars, @TheFreakFreeman, and Jaden Roller, face off in another #PowerrrSurge showcase match to name a TV title contender!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/O8MApJBdNz
— NWA (@nwa) December 21, 2021
Someone is not feeling the holiday spirit as #JayBradley wastes no time unleashing on #Diante!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/I2Ca6a78ou
— NWA (@nwa) December 21, 2021
It's an awkward Secret Santa celebration at the @JoeGalliNews house!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/S3HRDdvaiU
— NWA (@nwa) December 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Possible ‘Bidding War’ With WWE Over MJF, Whether He Had Interest In Kevin Owens
- Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Adamantly Against’ No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts
- Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Why No WWE Performers Sent In Videos For ROH Final Battle
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley