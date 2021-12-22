wrestling / News

NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Joe Galli Hosts A Christmas Party, More

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Celebration

NWA aired a special holiday edition of NWA PowerrrSurge last night on FITE TV, taped from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Captain Yuma def. Fable Jake
* NWA TV Title Number One Contender’s Match: Jaden Roller def. Rush Freeman
* Jay Bradley def. Diante
* A drunk Joe Galli opens his gift, an NWA shirt.

