NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Tag Title #1 Contenders Named, More
NWA held the latest episode of their PowerrrSurge show on Tuesday, featuring the reveal of #1 contenders to the NWA World Tag Team Titles and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* A recap video of the summit between Thunder Rosa and Kamille.
* Thunder Rosa calls Kamille a coward. She is asked about working for other promotions and says she has to feed her family. Also, she is not bothered by the critics.
* Jennacide def. Skye Blue
* Highlights from the past two weeks of NWA Powerrr including the feud between Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis and the feud between Tyrus and Da Pope.
* An interview with Trevor Murdoch airs. He wants to win the NWA World Heavyweight Title, feels he’s sacrificed everything for the business, and there have always been obstacles in the way.
* Highlights show centered around Aron Stevens.
* Nick Aldis announces that Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis are the top contenders for the NWA Tag Team Titles. Aldis wants the most qualified opponent to challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Title and says it’s about the box office.
* A 14-man battle royal will be held in three weeks with the winner earning an NWA World Heavyweight Title shot.
