wrestling / News
NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Trevor Murdoch On His NWA Worlds Title Win, More
NWA’s latest episode of PowerrrSurge aired on Tuesday night, featuring Trevor Murdoch discussing his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title win and more. The show aired on FITE TV, and the results are below (per Fightful):
* Colby Corino def. Marshe Rockett
* Jax Dane discusses his broken partnership with Crimson
* Kamille does an interview regarding Melina
“Why are people using the word blindside?”
Kamille lays it all out regarding last week’s attack on @RealMelina and the “threat” she poses to the Burke!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/Qq09TCaHQa
— NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2021
* Trevor Murdoch does an interview discussing his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title win.
.“@RealNickAldis has a lot of pride in the NWA…he wanted to make sure that if I was gonna be the guy to beat him, I was the right guy!”
Worlds Champion @TheRealTMurdoch reflects on his victory & the future!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/x9CQXLP5mC
— NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2021
* Skye Blue def. Tootie Lynn and ThunderKitty
Triple-threat women’s action at the Chase!
Thunder Kitter, @Skyebyee, and @TheTootieLynn are rocking the Khorassan Ballroom!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/WZvs4OvAxb
— NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2021
* Mims def. BLK Jeez
It’s main event time on #PowerrrSurge, and what a contrast of size and styles this is as Big Strong Mims takes on @Jeez215!!!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/2vB9IRSARS
— NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Had Reportedly Been Working on Owen Hart Foundation Deal for Months
- Bryan Danielson Delivers Thank You Message to WWE Ahead of AEW In-Ring Debut
- Rob Van Dam Expands on Statements Made Regarding Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Putting Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On Dynamite Instead Of PPV, AEW’s New York Debut