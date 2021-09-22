wrestling / News

NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Trevor Murdoch On His NWA Worlds Title Win, More

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA PowerrrSurge

NWA’s latest episode of PowerrrSurge aired on Tuesday night, featuring Trevor Murdoch discussing his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title win and more. The show aired on FITE TV, and the results are below (per Fightful):

* Colby Corino def. Marshe Rockett

* Jax Dane discusses his broken partnership with Crimson

* Kamille does an interview regarding Melina

* Trevor Murdoch does an interview discussing his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title win.

* Skye Blue def. Tootie Lynn and ThunderKitty

* Mims def. BLK Jeez

