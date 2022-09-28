wrestling / News
NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Results: Women’s Title Encore, More
NWA held their Pretty Empowered Surge episode on Tuesday night, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per WZ:
* Marti Belle def. Madi Wrenkowski
* Dirty Sexy Boys and Miserably Faithful def. The Spectaculars and The Ill Begotten
* Pretty Empowered introduce Roxie as their third member.
* Rhett Titus def. Bestia 666
* The NOW def. Cyon
* Kyle Davis announced that NWA will crown a new NWA World Television Champion after Tryus cashed in his title for a World Title shot. Two five-person matches will take place on NWA USA with the winners competing against each other for the title. The competitors are Ricky Morton, Jax Dane, Caprice Coleman, Jordan Clearwater, Da Pope, Anthony Mayweather, Marshe Rockett, AJ Cazana, Rush Freeman, and Max The Impaler.
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match From NWA 74: Kamille def. Max The Impaler
Damian 666 accidentally mists @Bestia666tj, and @RhettTitusANX picks up the win! #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/8RT0RGXGuz
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 27, 2022
.@DirtyDangoCurty and @GaagzReflex taking over. #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/731mIU9cWv
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 27, 2022
.@MartiBelle puts away Madi. #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/QSeMgQFxrp
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 27, 2022
