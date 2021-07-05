wrestling / News
NWA Releases First Episode Of ‘Race To The Chase’ Ahead Of EmPowerrr & 73rd Anniversary Shows Next Month
July 5, 2021 | Posted by
The NWA has unveiled its first episode in its Race To The Chase series on YouTube. The video features NWA stars looking at the history and future of professional wrestling in St. Louis ahead of NWA Empowerrr on August 28 and the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show on August 29 at The Chase Park Plaza.
You can watch the video below.
