wrestling / News

NWA Releases More Tickets For TV Tapings, Tease Studio Set

September 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 70th Anniversary Show

– NWA has more tickets available for this week’s TV tapings in Atlanta, and have shared a hint of what their studio set looks like. You can see the image and get details on the next tickets in the below tweet.

The company is taping on Monday in Atlanta and will hold a press conference before the tapings featuring owner Billy Corgan and all the current NWA champions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading