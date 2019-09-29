wrestling / News
NWA Releases More Tickets For TV Tapings, Tease Studio Set
September 29, 2019
– NWA has more tickets available for this week’s TV tapings in Atlanta, and have shared a hint of what their studio set looks like. You can see the image and get details on the next tickets in the below tweet.
The company is taping on Monday in Atlanta and will hold a press conference before the tapings featuring owner Billy Corgan and all the current NWA champions.
UPDATE
Due to increased demand we have opened up more seats for tomorrow in Atlanta (9/30)https://t.co/o8sZanFf71
Reply with where you live and tag two friends pic.twitter.com/SG1a218rIb
— NWA (@nwa) September 29, 2019
