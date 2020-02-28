NWA Releases Press Conference For Crockett Cup With Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll

The NWA has released video of the press conference for the NWA Crockett Cup featuring Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll. You can see the video below, which has Scrull and Aldis discussing their match for Aldis’ NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the show.

The Crockett Cup takes place on April 19th in College Park, Georgia. In addition to Aldis vs. Scurll, the event will feature a one-night tag team tournament for the Crockett Cup. This is the second iteration of the tournament’s revival, following last year’s show.