wrestling / News
NWA Releases Statement On Jim Cornette’s Controversial Remarks
– Jim Cornette recently came under criticism as he told a Twitter user to kill themselves and then suggested someone help them do it if necessary. You can see a screen shot of Cornette’s tweets below.
How is this ok ? pic.twitter.com/QCIfTKNvsd
— Mads 💜s #HeelBalor (@ClaymoreChick95) October 30, 2019
Cornette is currently an announcer on NWA Powerrr, and despite backlash from fans, he will remain in that position. The NWA released the following statement on the matter.
STATEMENT BY NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE ON JIM CORNETTE
Over the last few days, a situation was brought to our attention in regard to comments made by Jim Cornette that have been taken as making light on the subject of suicide.
We’ve addressed the situation internally with Mr. Cornette and made it clear that any comments in regards to this subject, joking or serious, are not endorsed by Lightning One and the National Wrestling Alliance.
Mr. Cornette understands the seriousness of this situation and with that he will remain the color commentator for NWA Powerrr.
Mental Health and Suicide Prevention are very important to the NWA President Billy Corgan and myself. If you’re ever needing help or need to speak with someone: The National Suicide Prevention Life Line is 1-800-273-8255 or online at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Sincerely,
David Lagana
VP / Lightning One & National Wrestling Alliance.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Mercury Accuses ROH GM of Unsafe Environment & Mistreating Talent After Exiting Company
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW
- Jim Ross Recalls Road Dogg Being ‘The Real Double J,’ Why He Became a Bigger WWE Star Than Jeff Jarrett
- Seth Rollins On His Twitter Feud With Will Ospreay, Saying Kenny Omega Is In the ‘Minor Leagues’