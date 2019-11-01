– Jim Cornette recently came under criticism as he told a Twitter user to kill themselves and then suggested someone help them do it if necessary. You can see a screen shot of Cornette’s tweets below.

Cornette is currently an announcer on NWA Powerrr, and despite backlash from fans, he will remain in that position. The NWA released the following statement on the matter.