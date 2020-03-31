wrestling / News
NWA Releases Tim Storm vs. Jocephus Empty Arena Match
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
The NWA has released the empty arena match between Tim Storm and Jocephus online. You can see the match below, which originally took place in January 2018.
The company has, in lieu of new NWA Powerrr episodes, been streaming matchups from their recent history in the place of Powerrr. This video takes a look at the entire story of the saga between the two:
More Trending Stories
- FOX Announces Huge Deal With WWE: Wrestlemania Through FOX Apps, WWE Backstage Returning, FOX Sports Air Classic WWE Programming
- Dark Side of the Ring’s Evan Husney on Finding the Right Balance Between Truth and Appreciation, If There Are Any Ideas For Season 3
- Jim Cornette Blasts Matt Hardy – Chris Jericho AEW Segment, Says They Buried Schiavone & Jericho Shouldn’t Have Put Up With It, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Mark’
- Jim Cornette on Jake Roberts’ Claim That Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Were the Worst WWE Champions, Knocks Miz & Diesel