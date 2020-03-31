wrestling / News

NWA Releases Tim Storm vs. Jocephus Empty Arena Match

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA - Ron Fuller

The NWA has released the empty arena match between Tim Storm and Jocephus online. You can see the match below, which originally took place in January 2018.

The company has, in lieu of new NWA Powerrr episodes, been streaming matchups from their recent history in the place of Powerrr. This video takes a look at the entire story of the saga between the two:

