NWA Releases ‘Time Traveling’ Cold Open For NWA EmPowerr

The NWA has created a special video to open NWA EmPowerrr with, with Aron Stevens and “Krusher” Kratos going back in time to the company’s 1948 founding. You can see the video below, with Stevens and Kratos doing in interview with May Valentine in old-school style and you can check it out below.

The video was promoted by an announcement from FITE TV which reads as follows: