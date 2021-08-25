wrestling / News
NWA Releases ‘Time Traveling’ Cold Open For NWA EmPowerr
The NWA has created a special video to open NWA EmPowerrr with, with Aron Stevens and “Krusher” Kratos going back in time to the company’s 1948 founding. You can see the video below, with Stevens and Kratos doing in interview with May Valentine in old-school style and you can check it out below.
The video was promoted by an announcement from FITE TV which reads as follows:
NWA Releases Newly “Discovered” Film from 1948 & Complete Card for Historic PPV
To celebrate the events at the Chase in St. Louis on August 27th and 28th, the National Wrestling Alliance is showing the ultimate time-travelling tribute, starring Aron Stevens, “Krusher” Kratos and May Valentine; Complete card announced
St. Louis, MO (August 25, 2021): The National Wrestling Alliance has released a newly “discovered’ piece of NWA history, film footage from 1948, the year of the promotion’s founding.
Unearthed receipts from the era indicate the original broadcast was shot and edited by Linda Strawberry, and due to this incredible find this film clip will serve as the cold open of the NWA EMPOWERRR pay-per-view August 28th on FITE; all from the historic Chase Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri; and to be followed the next night by NWA 73 on August 29th. Check out FITE’s special PPV bundle deal for the weekend now.
The surprise film-find stars host May Valentine, alongside National Wrestling Alliance Tag Champions Aron ‘Shooter’ Stevens and ‘Krusher’ Kratos. This amazing news follows a stunning week of announcements including the inclusion of Ric Flair in NWA 73 and NWA President William Patrick Corgan’s purchase of Mildred Burke’s belt and plans to pay homage to her at EmPowerrr.
