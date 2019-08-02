wrestling / News
NWA Releases Tribute Video to Harley Race Following Passing
August 1, 2019 | Posted by
– The NWA has paid tribute to Harley Race with a video following his passing earlier today. You can see the video below, which commemorates the legendary career of Race who passed away on Thursday at the age of 75.
The NWA was among the organizations which posted an immediate reaction to Race’s passing earlier in the day.
More Trending Stories
- Three Different Companies Reportedly Talking To Davey Boy Smith Jr, Bellator Interested
- Details On Why WWE Decided Now Was The Time To Hire Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff
- Ken Shamrock On Whether Vince McMahon Holds a Grudge Over His WWE Departure, Possible Hall of Fame Induction
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Reports He Banned Scott Steiner From Doing Interviews Over His Language