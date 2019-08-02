wrestling / News

NWA Releases Tribute Video to Harley Race Following Passing

August 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Harley Race

– The NWA has paid tribute to Harley Race with a video following his passing earlier today. You can see the video below, which commemorates the legendary career of Race who passed away on Thursday at the age of 75.

The NWA was among the organizations which posted an immediate reaction to Race’s passing earlier in the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Harley Race, NWA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading