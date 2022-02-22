wrestling / News
NWA Reveals Brackets For 2022 Crockett Cup
The NWA has revealed the official brackets for the 2022 Crockett Cup. You can see the brackets reveal video below, as well as the first-round matchups and seeds:
1. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelion vs.
16. Winner of Four-Way Match on Night One
8. The End (Parrow and Odinson) vs.
9. Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx)
5. Strictly Business (Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer) vs.
12. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett)
4. Doug Williams & A mystery partner vs.
13. The Ill Begotten
3. The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs.
14. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)
6. Da Pope & Mims vs.
11. The Cardonas (Mike Knox & VSK) (11th Seed)
7. Kratos & Aron Stevens vs.
10. Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)
2. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs.
15. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump
- Backstage Update on Upcoming AEW Dark TV Tapings, Former X-Division Champion to Appear
- Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms