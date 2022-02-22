NWA Reveals Brackets For 2022 Crockett Cup

The NWA has revealed the official brackets for the 2022 Crockett Cup. You can see the brackets reveal video below, as well as the first-round matchups and seeds:

1. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelion vs.

16. Winner of Four-Way Match on Night One

8. The End (Parrow and Odinson) vs.

9. Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx)

5. Strictly Business (Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer) vs.

12. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett)

4. Doug Williams & A mystery partner vs.

13. The Ill Begotten

3. The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs.

14. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)

6. Da Pope & Mims vs.

11. The Cardonas (Mike Knox & VSK) (11th Seed)

7. Kratos & Aron Stevens vs.

10. Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)

2. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs.

15. TBD