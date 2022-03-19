wrestling / News

NWA Reveals First Look At Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Crockett Cup Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has revealed the first look at the Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be awarded at the Crockett Cup this weekend. It will be given to the winner of a match between Austin Aries, Homicide, Darius Lockhart and Colby Corino tomorrow night.

The belt was designed by Fandu Championship Belts.

