NWA Reveals First Look At Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt
March 19, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has revealed the first look at the Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be awarded at the Crockett Cup this weekend. It will be given to the winner of a match between Austin Aries, Homicide, Darius Lockhart and Colby Corino tomorrow night.
The belt was designed by Fandu Championship Belts.
First look at the NEW Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt.
Designed by @FanduBelts, @Billy will explain more tomorrow, but there’s a lot of history behind this design.
Night 2 of #CrockettCup. @DLockPro, @AustinAries, @ColbyCorino & Homicide will compete to hold it. pic.twitter.com/VWkLSLWZte
— NWA (@nwa) March 19, 2022
