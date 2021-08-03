NWA Says Ric Flair ‘More Than Welcome’ to Show at 73rd Anniversary Show

The NWA was the home of Ric Flair for years, and they’d love to have him back for their 73rd Anniversary show now that he’s left WWE. The promotion posted to Twitter on Tuesday after it was confirmed by WWE that Flair had been released, responding to a fan and saying that Flair would be “MORE than welcome” to appear at the event.

The promotion wrote:

“Hopefully Ric Flair knows he is MORE than welcome for Wrestling At The Chase. We’d be honored for him to show up.”

The company is set to host their 73rd Anniversary show on August 29th along with the all-women’s PPV NWA EmPowerrr the night before, as well as TV tapings.