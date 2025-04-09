NWA Headed To Sacramento To Take Part In Grilled Cheese Festival

The Grilled Cheese Festival is set to feature wrestling as the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will head to Sacramento for the event.

NWA, Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival Bring Pro Wrestling To California’s Capital

The National Wrestling Alliance is pleased to partner with the 2025 Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival to bring hard-hitting pro wrestling action to California’s Capital City.

On April 12-13, the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival celebrates everyone’s favorite comfort food — the iconic grilled cheese sandwich. Offering sampling of craft beer, wine and spirits, food tasting from top restaurants throughout the area, live music and in-ring action from the National Wrestling Alliance, this two-day event promises to do more than simply melt hearts and cheeses.

“From pro wrestling and rock music around the world to pro wrestling and grilled cheese in Sacramento, the National Wrestling Alliance has always found fun, creative ways to bring together American favorites,” says NWA National Promoter Bryan Idol.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is excited to showcase its top stars and signature brand of pro wrestling at the 2025 Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival,” says Idol.

“We’re proud to announce our partnership with the National Wrestling Alliance to add a thrilling new element to the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival,” says Festival Producer Jessica Palmer.

“This collaboration pairs exceptional cuisine with legendary wrestling, creating an experience like no other,” Palmer states. “From the moment you arrive, you’ll be swept up in a dynamic atmosphere of bold flavors and world-class entertainment.”

Saturday’s adults-only affair invites foodies on The Great Grilled Cheese Escape from 1-5pm (VIP doors open at 11 am). Restricted to those 21-and-over, VIP ($200) and General Admission ($100) ticket holders can jam to live music while partaking in unlimited samples of specialty grilled cheese, craft beers, spirits, regional wines and sweet treats. VIP tickets grant exclusive access to a VIP tent, cocktail bar, beer trailer, gift bag, and festival T-shirt. The larger-than-life stars of the NWA take center stage 2-3pm.

On Sunday, it’s Melt & Mingle: Family Day, a fun-filled, family-friendly day straight out of an ’80s summer camp! From 11am-4pm, enjoy live music, exciting kids activities (face painting, caricature art, coloring and more!) and interactive games for all ages. Admission is just $10, with mouthwatering grilled cheese creations from top local restaurants and food vendors, craft beer and local wines and nonalcoholic beverages available to complete the experience at an additional cost. The pro wrestling action starts at 1pm.

The champions of the National Wrestling Alliance compete both days. Scheduled to appear are NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer, NWA World Tag Team Champions Knox & Murdoch, NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige, Natalia Markova, Bryan Idol and more.

Also slated for the weekend-long event is Houston-based Legacy Man. Known for his self-produced synth-pop music in both English and Japanese, he performs live while rollerblading.

Voted Lake Tahoe’s “Best Band” multiple years in a row, The Bread and Butter Band will also perform. This quintet crosses musical genres including rock, pop, funk, soul, pop and more.

The 2025 Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival comes to 2115 6th Street in Sacramento, CA.Ticketing is per-day, with both general admission and VIP pricing available. For complete details, visit https://www.sacgrilledcheese.com.