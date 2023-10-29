NWA Samhain Full Results 10.28.2023: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer Championship Headliner, More

The NWA Samhain show was hosted by NWA tonight in Cleveland, OH. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Pre-Show Match: Brandon Day defeated Manbun Jesus

* Pre-Show Match: Jordan Clearwater, The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & KC Cazana) defeated Zyon, The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

* Pre-Show Match – Number One Contender For NWA Women’s Championship: Samantha Starr defeated Missa Kate, Tiffany Nieves, and Celeste

* Pre-Show Match – NWA United States Tag Team Championship: JR Kratos & Odinson defeated Daisy Kill & Talos

* Ultimate Hardcore Tag Team War Bout: The Miserably Faithful (Judias, Max The Impaler, Alex Misery, and Magic Inc. (Cody James and “Magic” Jake Dumas w/ CJ & Father James Mitchell) defeated Sal the Pal, Gaagz the Gymp, Koa Laxamana, & Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims)

* Loser Leaves NWA Match: Rush Freeman defeated Brady Pierce

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Pillar To Post Bout: Colby Corino defeated Joe Alonzo

* Rock ‘n’ Roll Match: The Southern 6 (Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor) defeated The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher)

* Submission Match: Jax Dane defeated Blake Troop

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Paige) defeated Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Burning Lake Brawl Match: Silas Mason defeated Chris Adonis

* Riddle Box Match: Violent J & The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo & Ruffo) defeated Vampiro & La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (w/ Jerry Other)

* NWA Women’s World’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige defeated Ruthie Jay

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Knights of the Round Table Tables Match: Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage w/ Aron Stevens) defeated Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship No Limits Match: EC3 defeated Thom Latimer (w/ Kamille)

The Headbangers with The Stage Dive at #NWASamhain !! pic.twitter.com/k6woAi8qqL — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) October 29, 2023

“He just eliminated himself!” The Cleveland Crowd not letting The Barker live this one down. (CJ not letting Koa escape unscathed either 👀)#NWASamhain pic.twitter.com/GmjPjkZfxi — NWA (@nwa) October 29, 2023