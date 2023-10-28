wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Samhain Pre-Show Now Online, The Undertaker’s Best Matches, Hikaru Shida Is Ready For Abadon
– The pre-show for tonight’s NWA Samhain PPV is now available online.
– WWE has shared a playlist with over five hours of The Undertaker’s best matches.
– Hikaru Shida said she is ready for her match with Abadon tonight.
I’m ready for that!!!! #AEWCollision https://t.co/gre7QJe3pU pic.twitter.com/gJCjWvkPQo
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) October 28, 2023