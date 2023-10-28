wrestling / News

Various News: NWA Samhain Pre-Show Now Online, The Undertaker’s Best Matches, Hikaru Shida Is Ready For Abadon

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Samhain Image Credit: NWA

– The pre-show for tonight’s NWA Samhain PPV is now available online.

– WWE has shared a playlist with over five hours of The Undertaker’s best matches.

– Hikaru Shida said she is ready for her match with Abadon tonight.

