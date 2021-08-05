NWA, Samoa Joe, FTR and Others React To Passing Of Bobby Eaton

As we noted earlier today, Bobby Eaton of the Midnight Express has passed away at the age of 62. Companies like the NWA and Impact Wrestling, as well as wrestlers like FTR, Ric Flair, Edge, Samoa Joe and others, have commented on the passing.

The NWA wrote: “The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered. ”

Samoa Joe added: “Bobby Eaton is a man with a professional reputation you aspire to build & a personal reputation you hope those you care for have about you. A MASTER of our craft and one of the nicest men I’ve had the pleasure to meet. My condolences to his family, my gratitude for the memories.”

FTR’s Cash Wheeler wrote: “Bobby Eaton is one of the best to ever step in a ring. I wish I could’ve had the chance to work with him. To listen to him more. To learn from him. To let him know how much we all appreciate him and the sacrifices he gave us. RIP Bobby. One of the good ones.”

Dax Harwood added: ““There will never be another…” always gets said, but this is absolutely true; “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was literally one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Bobby. The wrestling Business did not deserve you, but I’m glad we got you.”

The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam pic.twitter.com/8jaqErv2bc — NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2021

I really hate doing these it's been a rough week, but we once again send out our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and the fans around the world as the legendary Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. We thank you for the Memories. R.I.P. Bobby. pic.twitter.com/QfmJuzSPN5 — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 5, 2021

"There will never be another…" always gets said, but this is absolutely true; "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton was literally one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Bobby. The wrestling Business did not deserve you, but I'm glad we got you.#RIPBobbyEaton

*clips on my Instagram* pic.twitter.com/XLoH3P22f1 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 5, 2021

RIP Bobby Eaton. A friend, and an absolute master of the craft of professional wrestling. A man whom I hope will get the recognition that he undeniably deserves. It was my pleasure to know, watch and learn from you. Our industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed sir. 😔 pic.twitter.com/6VdcgBDcdt — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 5, 2021

I am beyond saddened by last night's passing of Beautiful Bobby Eaton at the age of 62. Everything you've heard is true – Bobby was kind, gentle caring and loyal. The sport has never known a more accomplished performer. My deepest sympathy to his family. pic.twitter.com/o2MD4hNE4M — Gary Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) August 5, 2021

BEAUTIFUL BOBBY EATON

Nobody did it better . . . pic.twitter.com/CZErxQ4Awt — Gary Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) August 5, 2021

This is the hardest post to make . Anymore it’s almost daily I hear the passing of a friend a brother in the ring . I just got word one of Wrestling’s best ever in the ring and out . Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away . We all love Bobby! #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/mWDlbayBDi — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 5, 2021

Very saddened to hear the news that Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed from this life. Anyone that knew him or had the honor to work with him knows what a 1st class human being he is. When I first entered wrestling he was instrumental in helping me. We lost a great one. pic.twitter.com/6BMIN4NalD — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 5, 2021

My deepest condolences to Taryn, Dillon & Dustin and family of Bobby Eaton who has passed https://t.co/k9x6tbVLZm dear friend, partner, travel buddy, teacher, superbly skilled Pro who would make everyone who knew him feel happy inside, love you.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 5, 2021

Bobby Eaton visited the ROH locker room a few times when I first started. Each time, he worried the newer generation wouldn't know him. Each time, myself, The Briscoes, Kaz, Daniels, and just about everyone else were THRILLED to see him. What a nice man. Alabama Jam, forever. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 5, 2021

More tears shed this morning with the passing of one of the greatest "workers" our industry has ever seen. "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed way too soon at age 62. Go with God my dear friend as your legend will live in our stories & hearts with much Love & respect!🙏❤️ — Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) August 5, 2021

Woke up from a nap to find out that one of the absolute best guys not just in the ring but out of the ring as well has passed away. Beautiful Bobby Eaton was a guy I spent many of nights on the road with and I was privileged he took me under his wing as my mentor. R.I.P Bobby pic.twitter.com/rEKyHNKgcj — chase owens (@realchaseowens) August 5, 2021

RIP "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton. One of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever put on a pair of boots. A very sad day for our sport. pic.twitter.com/UicexH7siO — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 5, 2021

Bobby Eaton was that dude. So great. Top to bottom. Want someone to study? It's him. Rest in peace! Gone too soon! https://t.co/8iiu2c3uGr — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) August 5, 2021

RIP to one half of the midnight express and one of to he greatest workers of all time “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, condolences to his friends and family pic.twitter.com/0eEFVCN7yk — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 5, 2021

One of the best. Bobby Eaton 1958-2021. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JmXKQpgvv8 — #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) August 5, 2021

My heart is broken. A wonderful mentor, all time legend, amazing friend & the nicest person I have ever met has passed. I can’t put into words what Bobby Eaton meant to me. pic.twitter.com/8R88cP2HoI — 🆂🅸🅶🅼🅾🅽 (@sigmonwrestling) August 5, 2021

Beautiful Bobby Eaton, a true legend in and out of the ring. He was a good man & he helped me grow so much early in my career. I value the times we traveled & worked together. My thoughts go out to his family & friends. Rest in peace Bobby.#RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/CBTTwYjXpp — Tony Gunn (@tonybgunn) August 5, 2021

I got the opportunity to share a ring with Bobby Eaton! It was completely awesome and he was so nice. Rest easy champ… You'll be missed! — Spyder Nate Webb (@SpyderNateWebb) August 5, 2021

REST IN PEACE "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton pic.twitter.com/fbSy8gCe9K — Bad Bones (@Lost_Rebel_BB) August 5, 2021

Rest in Peace, to one of the best ever, "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton pic.twitter.com/jVGif7XGJC — Chris Wylde (@TheChrisWylde) August 5, 2021

God speed my friend! Absolutely one the best in and out of the ring! So sad ! RIP Bobby Eaton pic.twitter.com/lbUPU4iaMn — GANGREL (@gangrel13) August 5, 2021

Beautiful Bobby Eaton was a wrestler I grew up watching. As an adult, I had the amazing honor of working with and wrestling Bobby. May GOD comfort his family and friends as they deal with this loss. The world lost a great wrestler and an even kinder soul. Rest In Peace, friend. pic.twitter.com/BvTP76Wtdm — Brad Cain aka Lodi (@Lodi1Brad) August 5, 2021

#RIPBobbyEaton a true legend and innovator in our business 🙏 — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) August 5, 2021

Bobby was one of the good guys who taught me so much. Damnit man. 🙏🏼💙#RIPBobbyEaton — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 5, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton – part of the legendary Midnight Express tag team. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/s7nxx3LIXh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 5, 2021

Everyone at BT Sport sends their thoughts to the family and friends of 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton. A tag team specialist, his work as one half of The Midnight Express will go down as some of the greatest ever. It set the blueprint. RIP, 1958-2021 pic.twitter.com/zAIr0VSL7f — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 5, 2021

There’s not a single worker that I know that didn’t think Bobby Eaton was the absolute best. A Legend. Rest in Power 🙏🏻 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) August 5, 2021

Bobby Eaton was not only an amazing pro-wrestler, he was a kind man. I loved watching him in the ring and loved the times I got to sit and talk with him. Rest well Beautiful Bobby. — CORINO (@StevenCorino) August 5, 2021

Sorry to hear of the passing of Bobby Eaton. He was beautiful in and out of the ring. One of the earliest people to deal with. His @nwa HOF speech was so him, simply saying “thank you”. My condolences to his family, friends & fans. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) August 5, 2021

RIP “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton. Less than a month ago, a group of producers sat around and watched this on my i-pad. We all agreed Bobby was so talented and would be a star in any era. https://t.co/LXwrJY898x pic.twitter.com/Fo1KG12OWn — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 5, 2021

Bobby Eaton was just 1 of a kind. Had alot of great times with him. 1 of the Greatest wrestles of all time . He will be missed. — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) August 5, 2021

We lost the essence of a true WORKER in Bobby Eaton and that's such a loss for wrestling as a whole. No such thing as a bad match with this man involved and never a word of bad advice to anyone he shared it with. RIP Beautiful Bobby.🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/RHNdFeD00W — Moisturized VIOLENCE. (@SugarDunkerton) August 5, 2021

As a child, I knew you were the bad guy, but being so cool made you hard to hate. So innovative, ahead of you time to say the least. The Mid Night Express theme song is still one if my favorites. Meeting you was awesome, working with you was a dream come true. #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/0VlbHtCFFu — Caprice Coleman (@CapriceColeman) August 5, 2021

Woke up to the horrible news that Bobby Eaton has passed. Such a master of our craft; I’m in awe of you as much today as I was as a kid. As an even better man, I’m honored to have made your acquaintance along the way. My heart goes out to all he touched. Rest well, sir. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 5, 2021

Just heard about Bobby Eaton’s passing. Bobby was a pioneer in the ring. He was one of the greatest wrestlers & people of all time. My thoughts are with his family & friends. #RIPBobbyEaton — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 5, 2021

So sad this morning to hear of the passing of Beautiful Bobby Eaton. He was a wonderful person and I am so lucky I had a chance to know him and work with him. He was certainly one of the good guys I have met in this business. #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/YUQTEhuT72 — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) August 5, 2021

If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring. Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person. #RIPBobbyEaton — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 5, 2021

