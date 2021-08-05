wrestling / News

NWA, Samoa Joe, FTR and Others React To Passing Of Bobby Eaton

August 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Eaton

As we noted earlier today, Bobby Eaton of the Midnight Express has passed away at the age of 62. Companies like the NWA and Impact Wrestling, as well as wrestlers like FTR, Ric Flair, Edge, Samoa Joe and others, have commented on the passing.

The NWA wrote: “The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered.

Samoa Joe added: “Bobby Eaton is a man with a professional reputation you aspire to build & a personal reputation you hope those you care for have about you. A MASTER of our craft and one of the nicest men I’ve had the pleasure to meet. My condolences to his family, my gratitude for the memories.

FTR’s Cash Wheeler wrote: “Bobby Eaton is one of the best to ever step in a ring. I wish I could’ve had the chance to work with him. To listen to him more. To learn from him. To let him know how much we all appreciate him and the sacrifices he gave us. RIP Bobby. One of the good ones.

Dax Harwood added: ““There will never be another…” always gets said, but this is absolutely true; “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was literally one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Bobby. The wrestling Business did not deserve you, but I’m glad we got you.

