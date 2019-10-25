wrestling / News
NWA Sells Out Into The Fire PPV And Night One Of TV Tapings
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
– The NWA announced that its Into The Fire pay-per-view on Dec. 14 has officially sold out. Furthermore, night one of its television tapings on Dec. 15 has also sold out. Tickets are still available for the TV tapings on Dec. 16.
All three events take place at GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA.
ATLATA, GA @NWA UPDATE! #IntoTheFire – December 14th (SOLD OUT)#NWAPowerrr – December 15th (SOLD OUT)
Limited tickets remain for December 16thhttps://t.co/ulP7S88UgE pic.twitter.com/Yvl89FHRtM
— NWA (@nwa) October 25, 2019
Speaking of the NWA, the promotion released its latest episode of Ten Pounds of Gold on Friday. The episode looks at reactions and behind the scenes footage to NWA Powerrr. You can view the full episode below.
