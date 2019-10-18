wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Sells Out ‘Into The Fire’ PPV, Inside Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher Match, Things Roman Reigns Hasn’t Done
– NWA has announced that they have officially sold out their December PPV ‘Into the Fire.’
The announcement reads: NWA “Into the Fire” PPV on December 14th is SOLD OUT! Only way to see event now is on @FiteTV. Limited Tickets now on-sale to general public for #NWAPowerrr on December 15th and 16th.
– MLW has released a new video looking at the match between Tom Lawlor and Timothy Thatcher at MLW Saturday Night Superfight on November 2.
– WWE has debuted a new video looking at five things Roman Reigns has yet to do in the company, like win Money in the Bank.
