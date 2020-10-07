NWA Sends Out Survey To Fans, Asks About Streaming Services

Wrestling Inc reports that the NWA has sent out a survey to fans in an email, which includes questions about wrestling streaming services. The WWE Network was specifically mentioned, as fans were asked if they subscribed. Other questions included general demographic information. You can find the survey and fill it out here. The questions include:

1) What is your gender?

2) Please select your age range.

3) What is the highest level of education you have completed?

4) What is your approximate average household income?

5) Choose the statement that best describes your NWA fandom (“The NWA is my favorite wrestling show above all others,” “The NWA is among my top 3 preferred wrestling shows,” “I’ll watch the NWA when I get a chance”)

6) Are you a subscriber to the WWE Network?

7) Are you a subscriber to any other paid wrestling streaming service?

8) How likely are you to purchase a pay-per-view from the NWA?

9) What is the most important factor in deciding to buy a pay-per-view?

10) Have you ever purchased merchandise from the NWA?

Billy Corgan recently released a statement assuring fans that Powerrr would be back soon.