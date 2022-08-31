wrestling / News
NWA Sets Another Show For Hard Times III Weekend
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has added another show to its Hard Times III weekend in November. As reported over the weekend, the promotion announced that Hard Times III will take place from Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th. PWInsider now reports that the company will host the Revolution Rumble along with Luke Hawx’s Wildkat Sports as an NWA Powerrr Trip event on November 13th.
No matches have yet been announced for either show.
More Trending Stories
- USA Network Employees Reportedly Pleased With Recent WWE Raw Changes
- Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
- Backstage Note on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Winning Women’s Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw
- Wardlow Blames MJF for ‘Ruining’ Biggest Night of His Life at AEW Double or Nothing