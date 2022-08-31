NWA Sets Another Show For Hard Times III Weekend

The NWA has added another show to its Hard Times III weekend in November. As reported over the weekend, the promotion announced that Hard Times III will take place from Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th. PWInsider now reports that the company will host the Revolution Rumble along with Luke Hawx’s Wildkat Sports as an NWA Powerrr Trip event on November 13th.

No matches have yet been announced for either show.