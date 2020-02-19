NWA Sets Date and Location For 2020 Crockett Cup

The Crockett Cup is returning in 2020, with the NWA announcing the date and location for this year’s iteration of the event. The company announced that the show will take place on April 19th in College Park, Georgia. You can see the announcement below that was made after the initial reveal on The Circle Squared’s debut:

As announced on the debut of The Circle Squared, The Crockett Cup is coming to Atlanta on April 19th 2020 at the new Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA! Tickets go on Sale on Friday February 28th, with a special pre-sale for all those NWA Fans who are on our email newsletter.

The Crockett Cup made its return for the first time since 1988 last year, with Brody King and PCO winning the tournament to capture the then-vacant NWA World Tag Team Championship.