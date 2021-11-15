wrestling / News

NWA Sets Main Event For Hard Times 2 Next Month

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Hard Times 2

PWInsider reports that the main event of NWA Hard Times II next month will be Trevor Murdoch defending the Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Mike Knox. The event happens at GPB Studios in Atlanta on December 4 and will stream on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox
* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Melina Perez
* NWA Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Cyon

