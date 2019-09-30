wrestling / News
NWA Shows Off New Women’s Championship
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– At today’s NWA Press Conference in Atlanta, Allysin Kay was presented with a new NWA Women’s Championship.
Kay is scheduled to be in action at the NWA TV tapings, which takes place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
As debuted at the NWA press conference, the new NWA Women’s World Championship as presented by Billy Corgan to the champion Allysin Kay.
This new version made by @BeltsByDan pic.twitter.com/zbPGrZavQs
— NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2019
@Sienna received a new @nwa Women's World Title! @Billy #NWA #ThisIsTheNWA pic.twitter.com/IWmeUJPEr4
— Lam Son 🇩🇪🇻🇳 (@LSV1995) September 30, 2019
It was announced at the NWA Press Conference that NWA Power will debut at 6:05 p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook on Oct. 8.
