NWA Shows Off New Women’s Championship

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– At today’s NWA Press Conference in Atlanta, Allysin Kay was presented with a new NWA Women’s Championship.

Kay is scheduled to be in action at the NWA TV tapings, which takes place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

It was announced at the NWA Press Conference that NWA Power will debut at 6:05 p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook on Oct. 8.

