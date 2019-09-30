NWA Shows Off New Women’s Championship

– At today’s NWA Press Conference in Atlanta, Allysin Kay was presented with a new NWA Women’s Championship.

Kay is scheduled to be in action at the NWA TV tapings, which takes place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

As debuted at the NWA press conference, the new NWA Women’s World Championship as presented by Billy Corgan to the champion Allysin Kay. This new version made by @BeltsByDan pic.twitter.com/zbPGrZavQs — NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2019

It was announced at the NWA Press Conference that NWA Power will debut at 6:05 p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook on Oct. 8.