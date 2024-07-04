wrestling / News

NWA Announces Signing of Aron Stevens and Blunt Force Trauma

July 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The NWA has announced that it has signed Aron Stevens and the team Blunt Force Trauma to exclusive contracts. The team includes Carnage and Damage.

NWA has been signing several of its wrestlers in recent weeks, including Natalia Markova, Colby Corino and others.

