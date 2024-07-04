wrestling / News
NWA Announces Signing of Aron Stevens and Blunt Force Trauma
July 4, 2024
The NWA has announced that it has signed Aron Stevens and the team Blunt Force Trauma to exclusive contracts. The team includes Carnage and Damage.
NWA has been signing several of its wrestlers in recent weeks, including Natalia Markova, Colby Corino and others.
The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to announce @AronsThoughts + Carnage and Damage of BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA have signed to be EXCLUSIVE members of the NWA Roster! pic.twitter.com/klkRTTw9Sm
— NWA (@nwa) July 3, 2024