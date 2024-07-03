wrestling / News
NWA Signs Alexander Lev To Exclusive Deal
The NWA has announced a new exclusive signing in Alexander Lev. The company announced on Tuesday that Lev, who recently competed in the Crockett Cup with his The Kidz tag team partner Jackson Drake, has signed a deal with the company.
The announcement reads:
“The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to announce @AleksyLev has officially signed to be an EXCLUSIVE member of the NWA Roster.
We’ll be announcing even more over the next couple of weeks! Stay tuned!”
Over the last several days, the NWA has announced the signings of Carson Drake, Natalia Markova, Colby Corino, Bryan Idol, Spencer Slade, and Max the Impaler, while Missa Kate and Joe Alonzo have exited the company.
