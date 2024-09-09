NWA Signs Jake Dumas To Exclusive Contract

On Monday, the NWA announced they signed “Magic” Jake Dumas to an exclusive contract. NWA issued the following:

NWA Signs ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas to Exclusive Contract

The National Wrestling Alliance has locked down another talent! “Magic” Jake Dumas has inked an exclusive contract with pro wrestling’s most legendary promotion.

Dumas first joined NWA in 2021. During his National Wrestling Alliance tenure, he’s challenged for multiple championships, most recently the World Television title.

“‘Magic’ Jake is one of the most intriguing characters in the National Wrestling Alliance,” says Joe Galli, NWA Chief Operating Officer.

“He continues to improve with every match, and his dedication to our company’s vision is unparalleled,” Galli states. “We are excited to see what the future holds for ‘The Magic Man.’”

Dumas competed in tag team action at NWA 76. The sold-out anniversary celebration at Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 was filmed to air on upcoming episodes of NWA Powerrr, the company’s flagship weekly Tuesday broadcast on The CW.

Dumas is slated to be part of the upcoming NWA Powerrr tapings in Florida. The National Wrestling Alliance returns to Tampa’s WEDU PBS Studios for back-to-back television tapings Oct. 5-6, 2024.

Experience the National Wrestling Alliance live in an intimate, TV studio environment. Tickets are on sale now.