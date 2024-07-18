NWA Signs The Southern Six To Exclusive Contracts

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the Southern Six have been signed to exclusive contracts. That includes Ricky Morton, Silas Mason, Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton.

The Southern Six Win 2024 Crockett Cup, Sign Exclusive NWA Contracts

When you’re hot, you’re hot! The Southern Six are your 2024 National Wrestling Alliance Crockett Cup winners.

The July 16 NWA Powerrr broadcast, which saw Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton take home the iconic cup, is only one of several key moves this week for the group. Today NWA announces the members of The Southern Six have signed exclusive contracts!

“The Southern Six are taking over the National Wrestling Alliance, daddy!” declares Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, senior statesman for the faction which includes “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, Taylor and son Kerry.

“The Crockett Cup is only the beginning of what The Southern Six has in store for the NWA,” says the senior Morton. “Now that the boys are under contract, everyone is going to find out why they don’t make ‘em like this any more!”

At 6’5” and nearly 300 lbs, Mason towers above his Southern Six teammates. A former NWA National champion, “Big Daddy Thrill” took NWA World’s Heavyweight champion EC3 to the limit at the Hard Times 2024 Signature Live Event.

Kerry Morton is a former NWA World Junior Heavyweight champion and son of Ricky Morton, one-half of legendary NWA World Tag Team Champions The Rock ‘n Roll Express. Since joining the group, Taylor’s star has been quickest to rise, rapidly becoming a top singles contender and serious tag team threat with Kerry.

Taylor and Kerry Morton defeated The Immortals, Kratos and Odinson, to claim victory in the iconic tag team tournament. The May 18 NWA Crockett Cup 2024 Signature Live Event in Forney, Texas, was filmed for later broadcast via the NWA’s streaming partnership with The CW.

The Southern Six have not only signed contracts to remain exclusive to the National Wrestling Alliance. Its members are now confirmed to appear at NWA 76, taking place August 31 in Philadelphia. Other names already announced for the event include multi-time OVW Women’s champion and star of Netflix series The Wrestlers ‘HollyHood’ Haley J and powerhouse Kayla Rossi.

The company’s most iconic Signature Live Event of the year, NWA 76 emanates from Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena. The Aug. 31 extravaganza marks the first NWA event at the venue in over 30 years.

All NWA titles are expected to be on the line. How the 2024 Crockett Cup winners factor in to the night has yet to be determined, but speculation is all members of The Southern Six will see action.

Continue to check NationalWrestlingAlliance.com daily for additional NWA 76 talent announcements . Tickets are on sale now.