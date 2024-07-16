NWA Signs Tiffany Nieves To Exclusive Deal

The NWA has announced its latest exclusive signing in Tiffany Nieves. The company announced on Monday that Nieves has signed a deal with the company, joining the likes of Colby Corino, Bryan Idol, Max the Impaler, The King Bees, Natalia Markova and more as recent re-signings by the company.

The full announcement reads:

‘La Princesa’ Tiffany Nieves Secures National Wrestling Alliance Contract

It’s all “Get it? Got It? Bueno!” for the National Wrestling Alliance! The NWA announces “La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves — also celebrating her birthday today — has signed an exclusive contract.

“‘La Princesa’ is taking the National Wrestling Alliance by storm,” declares Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“Since arriving in the NWA, Tiffany Nieves has developed into one of the most captivating fixtures in our outstanding women’s division,” he says, “It’s with great excitement that we can now say ‘La Princesa’ will remain a prominent part of NWA Powerrr and our future Signature Live Events across the country.”

With only a few years experience under her belt, Nieves has become one of the most sought-after, decorated stars in independent professional wrestling today. She’s traveled the country defending the Mission Pro Wrestling championship, held gold in Ohio Valley Wrestling and debuted with NWA in late 2023 via its Exodus Pro Wrestling territory.

Nieves unsuccessfully faced Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women’s World title at the NWA Paranoia SLE in January. With partner Reka Tehaka, “La Princesa” has twice challenged The King Bees for the NWA Women’s World tag team titles. All four women have since signed exclusive agreements with the company.

The contracts keep each exclusive to NWA broadcasts for the foreseeable future. All will be prominently featured on current and upcoming episodes of NWA flagship program NWA Powerrr, streaming each Tuesday on The CW.

Nieves joins a growing list of NWA talent accepting exclusive contracts. Multiple champions and top stars have secured long-term agreements as the company moves toward NWA 76, the annual celebration of the promotion’s 1948 founding. Taking place August 31, the NWA’s anniversary spectacular emanates from Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena.

Tickets for NWA 76 are on sale now.