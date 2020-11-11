NWA Tag Team Title Changes Hands on UWN Primetime Live (Pics, Video)

Yet another NWA title has changed hands on UWN Primetime Live, with new Tag Team Titles being crowned. Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated James Storm and Eli Drake to win the titles on tonight’s show, sinking to using a chair behind the ref’s back to pick up the win.

This ends Storm and Drake’s run at 292 days, having won the titles at NWA Hard Times on January 24th. This is the first reign for both Stevens and Kratos. This is also the fourth NWA Title to change hands on Primetime Live following the NWA Women’s Title (won by Serena Deeb), the NWA Television Title (Da Pope), and the NWA National Title (Trevor Murdoch).

Pics and video from the match are below:

The @nwa Tag-Team Champions are in the keister kicking business. And business is good.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Jv8zrd649F — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020