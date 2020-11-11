wrestling / News
NWA Tag Team Title Changes Hands on UWN Primetime Live (Pics, Video)
Yet another NWA title has changed hands on UWN Primetime Live, with new Tag Team Titles being crowned. Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated James Storm and Eli Drake to win the titles on tonight’s show, sinking to using a chair behind the ref’s back to pick up the win.
This ends Storm and Drake’s run at 292 days, having won the titles at NWA Hard Times on January 24th. This is the first reign for both Stevens and Kratos. This is also the fourth NWA Title to change hands on Primetime Live following the NWA Women’s Title (won by Serena Deeb), the NWA Television Title (Da Pope), and the NWA National Title (Trevor Murdoch).
Pics and video from the match are below:
https://t.co/GiOfLQedGW pic.twitter.com/Im44Fpfgvt
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
Wait, @Jr_KRATOS is The Question Mark? #PrimeTimeLive@nwa @Billy @AronsThoughts pic.twitter.com/Cd0nIWp3j8
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
The @nwa Tag-Team Champions are in the keister kicking business. And business is good.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Jv8zrd649F
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
.@TheEliDrake hanging @AronsThoughts out to dry!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/xVtQiw8MSv
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
🎨🖌 @Jr_KRATOS paintbrushing @TheEliDrake! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/L5Jo13tBqJ
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
You can't question this!
We have NEW @nwa Tag Team Champions!@AronsThoughts @Jr_KRATOS #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/IXmvf7cZHp
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 11, 2020
✔️ National Championship
✔️ Television Championship
✔️ Women’s Championship
✔️ Tag-Team Championships
For the fourth time, an @nwa title has changed hands on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/Errg0kQawZ
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
Introducing your new @nwa tag-team champions: @Jr_KRATOS & @AronsThoughts! Or is that @QuestiontheTHE?#PrimeTimeLive 📸 @justin_cesi pic.twitter.com/E0pqAh3B0T
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update WWE Viewing Braun Strowman as a Babyface Again
- WWE Has Reportedly Had Internal Talks About Reviving Tribute to the Troops This Year
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania 2 Being Failed Experiment, Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy, Vince McMahon’s Thoughts On Bundy