Various News: NWA Taping Set For September, House of Champions WWE ID Showcase Stream

– The NWA has announced a new TV taping for September. The company has announced the Powerrr taping for September 5th in Tampa, Florida as you can see below (per PWInsider):

EXPERIENCE NWA WRESTLING LIVE & IN PERSON!

Friday, September 5th LIVE pro wrestling returns to Tampa, FL, for an extraordinary NWA Powerrr on Roku television taping experience featuring the fallout of NWA 77! Bring the entire family to witness thrilling matches, jaw-dropping moves, and unforgettable moments up close and in person at WEDU Studios in Tampa FL.

Join the Stars of the NWA by bringing the old-school to the modern with YOU as a part of our studio audience television taping! Don’t miss out on this action-packed wrestling television taping event guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR:

• NWA World’s Champion Thom Latimer

• NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige & Her Sister Kylie Paige

• “The Overlord” EC3 & Pretty Boy Smooth

• Colby Corino

• Alex Misery

• “The Crush” Natalia Markova & Bryan Idol

• Carson Bartholomew Drake

• NWA Women’s TV Champion Tiffany Nieves w/ Ms. Starr

• NWA World Tag Team Champions Knox & Murdoch

• Mondo & Slade

• The Southern 6: Thrillbilly Silas Mason, the NWA US Tag Team Champions Kerry Morton & his partner, NWA Jr Heavyweight Champion Alex Taylor

& More Unmissable Stars of the NWA!