NWA Teaming With Vet Tix To Offer Free NWA 74 Tickets To Veterans

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that it is teaming with Vet Tix to offer free NWA 74 tickets to military veterans and their families. Here’s the press release:

The National Wrestling Alliance partners with Vet Tix to offer free tickets to American heroes and their families

ST. LOUIS — On August 27 and 28, 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will continue to honor the history of its storied 74 years existence by returning to St. Louis for NWA 74, our biggest two-day, pay-per-view event of the year.

As part of NWA Outreach – our ongoing effort to help the communities we travel to – the NWA is proud to announce we have once again partnered with Vet Tix, offering complimentary tickets to all members of branches of currently-serving Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops KIA.

Vet Tix provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life. The organization supports our troops by honoring their service and providing positive family and life experiences during and after their years of service to our country.

“Our service members, veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for us to have a free and prosperous country. It is an honor and a privilege to offer them complimentary tickets, free of charge to our biggest show of the year,” said William Patrick Corgan, President and CEO of the National Wrestling Alliance.

Service members, veterans and their families can create an account at vettix.org for tickets and more information.

Tickets are on sale for both nights at NWATIX.com. NWA 74 will air live on the FITE TV streaming platform for $39.99 for both nights as a stand alone purchase, or the pay-per-view is also included in the $49.99 NWA All Access annual pass available at

https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/.

Last year, NWA 73 was an amazing success with the NWA bringing wrestling back to the Chase Park Plaza Hotel’s Khorassan Ballroom for the first time in decades. The event filled the ballroom to capacity while broadcasting the pay-per-view to thousands of fans across the globe in dozens of countries.