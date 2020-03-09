wrestling / News

NWA The Circle Squared Returns With Two Episodes Tomorrow, Colby Corino vs. George South Preview

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA The Circle Squared

– NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will return with two episodes (episodes two and three) tomorrow (March 10) at 6:05 pm EST. You can check out the announcement below. The show will be streaming on NWA’s official YouTube channel. This week’s show will feature Colby Corino vs. George South, which is also previewed below.

