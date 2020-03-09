wrestling / News
NWA The Circle Squared Returns With Two Episodes Tomorrow, Colby Corino vs. George South Preview
March 9, 2020 | Posted by
– NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will return with two episodes (episodes two and three) tomorrow (March 10) at 6:05 pm EST. You can check out the announcement below. The show will be streaming on NWA’s official YouTube channel. This week’s show will feature Colby Corino vs. George South, which is also previewed below.
#TheCircleSquared returns with Episode 2 & 3 this Tuesday at 6:05pm ET on https://t.co/YMaDFmzw4N.
See what happened on Episode 1https://t.co/2EccP8fwy1 pic.twitter.com/0m2jxfPVj0
— NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2020
Tomorrow #TheCircleSquared is back!
— NWA (@nwa) March 9, 2020
