NWA The World Is a Vampire: Mexico Part One Special (Video)
May 13, 2023 | Posted by
– The NWA is now streaming its The World Is a Vampire: Mexico Part One special. The event is being held in Mexico City. Here’s the lineup:
* Cyon & Homicide take on Komander & Octagon Jr.
* Aron Stevens & Natalia Markova vs. Arez & La Hiedra
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Sal the Pal
* No DQ Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Psycho Clown
Due to some of the content of today’s broadcast, viewer discretion is advised.