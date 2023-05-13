NWA The World Is a Vampire: Mexico Part One Special (Video)

– The NWA is now streaming its The World Is a Vampire: Mexico Part One special. The event is being held in Mexico City. Here’s the lineup:

* Cyon & Homicide take on Komander & Octagon Jr.

* Aron Stevens & Natalia Markova vs. Arez & La Hiedra

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Sal the Pal

* No DQ Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Psycho Clown

Due to some of the content of today’s broadcast, viewer discretion is advised.