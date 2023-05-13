wrestling / News

NWA The World Is a Vampire: Mexico Part One Special (Video)

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA The World Is a Vampire Image Credit: NWA

– The NWA is now streaming its The World Is a Vampire: Mexico Part One special. The event is being held in Mexico City. Here’s the lineup:

* Cyon & Homicide take on Komander & Octagon Jr.
* Aron Stevens & Natalia Markova vs. Arez & La Hiedra
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Sal the Pal
* No DQ Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Psycho Clown

Due to some of the content of today’s broadcast, viewer discretion is advised.

