NWA The World Is a Vampire Tour Results From Australia

The NWA held shows at Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire tour of Australia earlier this month, and the results are online. You can see the results from the shows below, per PWInsider:

April 15th – Eaton Hill

* Yeet Stevens def. Mercurio

* Slex def. Alex Taylor

* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Adam Brooks

* Kenzie Paige def. Lucille Brawl & Natalia Markova

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. Top Tier (Tim Hayden & Mitch Ryder)

* Jack Tarr def. Mercurio

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Bobby Bishop

April 16th – Sandstone Point

* Kenzie Paige def. Lucille Brawl

* Bobby Bishop def. Craven & Alex Taylor

* Silas Mason def. Yeet Stevens

* Jack Tarr & Natalia Markova def. Mercurio & Kenzie Paige

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def.Top Tier

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Brooks

April 18th – Hordern, New South Wales

* Jack Bonza def. Mercurio

* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Mat Diamond

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London)

* Jessica Troy & Cherry Stephens def. Natalia Markova & Kenzie

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Alex Taylor & Mick Moretti

April 19th – Hordern, New South Wales

* Cherry Stephens def. the NWA World Womens TV champion Kenzie Paige in a non-title match via DQ

* Silas Mason def. Jack Bonza & Mercurio

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Matt Diamond

* Natalia Markova def. Jessica Troy by pinfall

* Velocities & Mick Moretti def. La Rebellion & Alex Taylor lost to the team of the

April 22nd – PICA, Port Melbourne, Victoria

* Aysha def. NWA World Womens TV champion Kenzie Paige in non-title action after Natalia Markova interfered

* Silas Mason & Alex Taylor def. Caveman Ugg & Edward Dusk

* Slex def. Mercurio

* Kerry Morton won a non-title 3-way match over Adam Brooks & Jake Taylor when he def. Jake Taylor.

* Non-Title Match: Kenzie Paige def. Natalia Markova

* No DQ Match: Silas Mason def. Caveman Ugg