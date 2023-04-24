wrestling / News
NWA The World Is a Vampire Tour Results From Australia
The NWA held shows at Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire tour of Australia earlier this month, and the results are online. You can see the results from the shows below, per PWInsider:
April 15th – Eaton Hill
* Yeet Stevens def. Mercurio
* Slex def. Alex Taylor
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Adam Brooks
* Kenzie Paige def. Lucille Brawl & Natalia Markova
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. Top Tier (Tim Hayden & Mitch Ryder)
* Jack Tarr def. Mercurio
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Bobby Bishop
April 16th – Sandstone Point
* Kenzie Paige def. Lucille Brawl
* Bobby Bishop def. Craven & Alex Taylor
* Silas Mason def. Yeet Stevens
* Jack Tarr & Natalia Markova def. Mercurio & Kenzie Paige
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def.Top Tier
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Brooks
April 18th – Hordern, New South Wales
* Jack Bonza def. Mercurio
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Mat Diamond
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London)
* Jessica Troy & Cherry Stephens def. Natalia Markova & Kenzie
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Alex Taylor & Mick Moretti
April 19th – Hordern, New South Wales
* Cherry Stephens def. the NWA World Womens TV champion Kenzie Paige in a non-title match via DQ
* Silas Mason def. Jack Bonza & Mercurio
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Matt Diamond
* Natalia Markova def. Jessica Troy by pinfall
* Velocities & Mick Moretti def. La Rebellion & Alex Taylor lost to the team of the
April 22nd – PICA, Port Melbourne, Victoria
* Aysha def. NWA World Womens TV champion Kenzie Paige in non-title action after Natalia Markova interfered
* Silas Mason & Alex Taylor def. Caveman Ugg & Edward Dusk
* Slex def. Mercurio
* Kerry Morton won a non-title 3-way match over Adam Brooks & Jake Taylor when he def. Jake Taylor.
* Non-Title Match: Kenzie Paige def. Natalia Markova
* No DQ Match: Silas Mason def. Caveman Ugg