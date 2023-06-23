wrestling / News

NWA Throws Hat Into The Ring For Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Fight

June 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Image Credit: NWA

As previously reported, tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have agreed to a cage fight. AAA offered to host the fight yesterday and now the NWA has done the same. Billy Corgan’s promotion is offering to host the two in a ‘Rat in a Cage’ match at NWA 75, with Corgan as the guest referee.

