NWA Throws Hat Into The Ring For Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Fight

As previously reported, tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have agreed to a cage fight. AAA offered to host the fight yesterday and now the NWA has done the same. Billy Corgan’s promotion is offering to host the two in a ‘Rat in a Cage’ match at NWA 75, with Corgan as the guest referee.

Did somebody say Cage Match?! If @elonmusk & Mark Zuckerberg want to throw down, #NWA75 *is* right around the corner… So here's an idea: pic.twitter.com/VDSgWy7ewr — NWA (@nwa) June 23, 2023