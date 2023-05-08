NWA Announces Ticket Information For 2023 Crockett Cup

The NWA has announced the ticket information for the 2023 Crockett Cup. The company issued the following press release with ticket details for the event, which takes place on June 3rd and 4th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

25 teams. 2 nights. 1 historically massive event. The historic NWA Crockett Cup tag team tournament returns to its roots LIVE on FITE from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 3rd & Sunday, June, 4th!

Scheduled to appear: NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus! NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666)! NWA World Women Champion “The Brickhouse” Kamille! Thom Latimer! The Wrecking Crew combination of Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox! “The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis! NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3! AAA stars Octagon Jr., Myzteziz, Toxin, & Arez!!! the official Crockett Cup Ambassador David Crockett! Thrillbilly Silas Mason! and many more!

Order each night individually on FITE for $24.99 per show OR order the 2-night bundle for $45 and save $5, Any way you choose, experience wrestling as it’s meant to be: order the NWA Crockett Cup today!

NWA Crockett Cup Night 1 – Saturday, June 3rd, 8pm Eastern

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005EA387281D68

NWA Crockett Cup Night 2 – Sunday, June 4th, 8pm Eastern

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005EA3872A1D84

2-day pass

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005EA3872B1DA1