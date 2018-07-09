wrestling / News
NWA Title Match Added to ROH: Honor For All Event
July 9, 2018 | Posted by
– It was announced today that NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon has been added to the ROH: Honor For All on July 20th. The event will air live on Honor Club…
* Proving Ground Match: WOH Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q
* Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven
* The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Addiction
* NWA World Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon
* TV Title Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky
* World Title Match: ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young