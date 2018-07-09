NWA Title Match Added to ROH: Honor For All Event

– It was announced today that NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon has been added to the ROH: Honor For All on July 20th. The event will air live on Honor Club…

* Proving Ground Match: WOH Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q

* Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven

* The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Addiction

* NWA World Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

* TV Title Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky

* World Title Match: ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young