NWA To Air Powerrr Episodes On X Over Next Five Weeks
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
Fans had noticed last week that the CW App was showing all episodes of NWA Powerrr as “expiring in six days.”
This suggested that the episodes will no longer be available after this Tuesday. October 1st marks the debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network.
The promotion announced today via a statement that the show will air on X for the next five weeks.
This Tuesday at 6:05 pm EST celebrate 76 years of @NWA history as the action of #NWA76 comes to #NWAPowerrr for FREE on the official @NWA X account. Titles & pride are on the line with 2 HUGE championship matches that will now be viewable AROUND THE GLOBE! THIS Tuesday at 6:05:… pic.twitter.com/u0Voo2mxM2
— NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2024
