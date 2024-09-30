wrestling / News

NWA To Air Powerrr Episodes On X Over Next Five Weeks

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan Image Credit: NWA

Fans had noticed last week that the CW App was showing all episodes of NWA Powerrr as “expiring in six days.”

This suggested that the episodes will no longer be available after this Tuesday. October 1st marks the debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

The promotion announced today via a statement that the show will air on X for the next five weeks.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading